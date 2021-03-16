Billyard Insurance Group Opens New Location in Port Perry, ON

PORT PERRY, ON, MAR. 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is proud to introduce their newest branch office located in Port Perry, opening its doors for business on March 1, 2021.

Situated on the beautiful Lake Scugog, the BIG Port Perry office is ready to serve the residents of Port Perry, Scugog and Durham areas for all things insurance, including auto & home, business insurance, pet insurance, travel insurance, and life insurance. BIG has access to a wide range of insurance products to ensure their clients have well-rounded coverage at an affordable price.

Don Price, Managing Partner of the new Port Perry branch location, first heard about the Billyard Insurance Group through industry broker rankings. He was quite impressed that BIG was rated in the top 3 for all Ontario brokers and he knew partnering with them would be a great opportunity. “I was considering retiring from the business,” he thought, “but BIG seemed to have the business model that would fit me perfectly.”

“The BIG model puts great faith and confidence in its Managing Partners. As such, I can use my expertise to hire great people, build on a great brand and provide service excellence to all my customers,” Don continues, “My greatest strength is developing others, which will allow me to build a phenomenal Port Perry team.”

Billyard Insurance Group’s President Stephen Billyard is looking forward to the expansion into Port Perry stating, “As BIG continues our expansion across Canada, it’s towns like Port Perry that we believe are underserved in the insurance brokerage community. Don’s extensive expertise as an insurance professional will truly benefit Port Perry families and businesses. We look forward to being an active member of the Port Perry business community.”

Don looks forward to becoming more involved in the Port Perry community and strongly believes in giving back, “Community involvement and support will play a big role in our approach to doing business. The town of Port Perry offers our team a wonderful place to live and do business, and we want to be able to give back to them!”

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an award-winning insurance brokerage in Canada. They pride themselves on providing a holistic approach to insurance offering home & auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. BIG has seen expansive growth in recent years with President Stephen Billyard and his team strategically leading the way. Though they started as a local brokerage in Welland, Ontario, the company has established 45 branches in key cities across Ontario with an employee base of 490 and counting. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Charlotte Mahy, Marketing Manager

charlotte@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 826