Billyard Insurance Group Opens New Ontario Locations in Ancaster and Westboro (Ottawa)

WELLAND, ON, MARCH 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – It’s going to be a BIG year for Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) as they expand in multiple Ontario regions, opening new branch offices in Ancaster and Westboro (Ottawa). Jennifer Smith, Director of Business Development announced that the organization is gearing up for another year of unparalleled company growth. “If the exceptional calibre of Managing Partners such as these is any indication of where we are headed as an organization, then 2022 is shaping up to be a BIG year for us,” she explained.

Ancaster

Branching out from Billyard Insurance Group’s existing Hamilton office,

seasoned brokers Daniel Adoranti and David Hazell will oversee a new location in the beautiful and historic Ancaster, ON. “For BIG, this is a major success story of career growth,” Jennifer Smith commented, “We are thrilled to have Daniel and David continue their partnership with us in the next stage of their careers.”

Award-winning commercial lines expert, David Hazell, is looking to build and mentor a commercial team to emphasize their business insurance offerings. “We want to create a place where brokers can reach their full potential and have long, successful careers,” David shared. For both personal and commercial lines, their business philosophy is to create genuine connections with clients and staff. As Daniel put it, “By taking a relational approach, our reliable advice and risk management will provide incredible value to our clients.”

As Ancaster residents themselves, Daniel and David have their eyes on local community opportunities where they can get involved and give back. They hope to participate in Ancaster events, volunteer with youth sports, and support environmental initiatives for local businesses.

If you are looking for home insurance, auto insurance, or business insurance in Ancaster, BIG Ancaster offers trusted advice, reliable coverage, and affordable rates. Learn about their services and employment opportunities by visiting the BIG Ancaster website or dropping in at their office located at 894 Golf Links Road, Unit 201 Ancaster, ON.

Westboro



Expanding eastward into the nation’s capital, longtime colleagues Rosa Sou and Brian Powell will manage the BIG Westboro office. As she shared about BIG’s major developments planned for eastern Ontario, Jennifer Smith said, “BIG Westboro is a great start to this eastward movement in 2022.”

Managing Partners Rosa and Brian heard about BIG through industry connections and found the organization’s platform to be an ideal place for taking their careers to the next level. Rosa explained, “the ability to have the autonomy of our own office while receiving the backend support of a fine-tuned organization was a major factor in our decision to partner with BIG.”

As they establish their office in the trendy and upcoming Westboro neighbourhood, Rosa and Brian are confident in their ability to deliver outstanding service to clients and build lasting relationships in the community. “We know the value of good customer service, and we want to be available to find solutions, answer questions, and be accessible brokers for our clients,” Rosa said.

Determined to cultivate a vibrant and thriving workplace, Rosa and Brian are eager to attract top talent that works hard, grows with integrity, and shares the value of meaningful interaction with the community. Jennifer Smith shared her confidence in the team’s future success saying, “[They] bring a unique skillset to the table, which will enable them to provide a well-rounded experience for their clients and develop a successful team of brokers.”

BIG Westboro is now open for business, offering affordable solutions and trustworthy advice for home insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and more. To learn more about BIG Westboro’s services and employment opportunities, view their website or visit their local office at 311 Richmond Road, Suite 300, Ottawa, ON.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to nearly 70 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 10113