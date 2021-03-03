Billyard Insurance Group Welcomes Ryley Bellows as Controller

WELLAND, ON, MAR. 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is pleased to announce that Ryley Bellows, CPA, has joined their team as Controller.

Ryley joins BIG with over 7 years of experience in the public accounting sector, holding a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brock University as well as his CPA designation. More recently, he worked as a Controller at a construction manufacturing company in the Niagara Region. He will be able to provide a wealth of insight to BIG’s leadership team in strategic decisions as the brokerage continues to scale.

Ryley is incredibly enthusiastic about taking on this position at BIG, “I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity to develop and oversee the Finance & Administration department of a company that is experiencing exponential growth.”

Stephen Billyard, President of BIG, recognizes the invaluable expertise Ryley will provide to the company. “In addition to Ryley’s designation as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Ryley brings hands-on management experience in Operations, Human Resources and Technology to the BIG team. He will be a valuable asset providing additional support across functional departments within BIG.”

“I feel blessed to be part of a team that fosters positivity and excellence,” Ryley remarks about BIG. “When I first met Steve,” he recounts, “it was evident that he is a great leader who is passionate about his craft. I realized rather quickly that I would enjoy working alongside him and could learn a lot from him along the way.”

As Ryley assumes his role as Controller, he intends to bring a fresh perspective to the company’s financial decisions. “Being newer to the insurance industry allows me to take a fresh look inside the company,” he explains, “I am very vocal; I ask a lot of questions and will challenge the status quo in an attempt to gain efficiencies and help find areas where we can further grow and develop.”

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an award-winning insurance brokerage in Ontario, Canada. They pride themselves on providing a holistic approach to insurance offering home & auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. BIG has seen expansive growth in recent years with President Stephen Billyard and his team strategically leading the way. Though they started as a local brokerage in Welland, Ontario, the company has established 45 branches in key cities across the province with an employee base of 490 and counting. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Charlotte Mahy, Marketing Manager

charlotte@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 826