BioSweep Accelerates Expansion to Support Partnerships

LONDON, ON, MAR. 9, 2021/insPRESS/ — BioSweep Canada is expanding! After making great strides providing the insurance industry with the leading technology in odour control, BioSweep Corporate Canada is expanding their team and footprint to Atlantic Canada. This expansion strengthens BioSweep’s partnerships nationally as a highly effective catalyst in the claims process, using cutting-edge odour eliminating technology to enhance the claim experience.

As part of this growth BioSweep Corporate is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Olie as the Vice President of Operations for Atlantic Canada. “Bruce brings an invaluable degree of knowledge and industry experience along with his deep understanding of the Atlantic region” says Darrin Frickey, President of BioSweep Corporate Canada. “He is the perfect candidate to lead BioSweep in Atlantic Canada and continue to galvanize our brand as the industry leading odour eradicating technology. Our team is delighted to have him join us.” Olie has always been connected to construction and insurance, bringing 30+ years of experience in property claims adjusting and restoration contracting. Bruce has held progressive roles throughout his career with prominent Canadian insurance carriers and national restoration contracting brands, pioneering many original processes and procedures, still in practice today. Considered a trusted advisor, Bruce’s depth of knowledge and experience positions him as a leader both locally and nationally. This is further witnessed by the various industry associations and advisory panels Bruce has participated in and remains engaged with today.

“BioSweep brings an innovative technology approach to the market, which has historically been well behind the customer needs and consumer expectations,” expressed Bruce. “As the entire approach to property claims shifts to file performance and policy holder satisfaction, I am excited to bring the right technology to the right claim at the right time. This is the solution to a problem I have seen for over 25 years!”

BioSweep’s ability to deliver leading-edge science with a business approach focused on transparency and accountability will truly strengthen the customer experience, significantly reduce cycle time and claim cost. With the expansion of a new national partnership, BioSweep remains customer focused and continues to grow and service their broad customer base.

About BioSweep

BioSweep Canada is the industry leader in Commercial and Residential Deodourization and Decontamination. With offices located across Canada BioSweep permanently eliminate odours in building structures and contents with most efficient and effective process available in the market. Engage BioSweep in your odour claims process to significantly reduces cycle time and ensures cost efficiency.