Brokerages McCAM Insurance and AIM Insurance join forces to offer superior customer solutions

OSHAWA, ON, MAY 6, 2021/insPRESS/ – Rorie McIntosh, CEO of McCAM Insurance (McCAM) and Damon Clarke, CEO of AIM Insurance (AIM), are pleased to announce a strategic alliance of these two powerhouse brokerages in Ontario.

“The alliance of our well established brokerages will enable us to give our customers more solutions, more markets, more choice and increase our geographic footprint,” said McIntosh, who will serve as CEO of the joint firm. “We also look forward to bringing our Marquee Insurance Program, our entertainment division, to the Barrie/Muskoka area – offering our customers experienced boots on the ground for productions north of the GTA.”

Said Clarke: “We’re excited to bring our experienced AIM team to McCAM and help propel our newly joint organization into a bright future. Together, we’ll invest in enhancing innovation and automating new products to enable us to offer superior customer solutions.”

Under the unified brand of McCAM Insurance Brokers Limited, Clarke will take on the role of Vice President of Operations.

With the alliance, McCAM, a member of Canadian Broker Network (CBN), is set to remain one of the leading brokers of choice in Ontario as it continues to remain fiercely independent – one of the Canadian Broker Network’s guiding principles.

About McCAM Insurance Brokers Ltd.

McCAM Insurance is an award winning Oshawa-based brokerage serving the needs of customers across Ontario. Founded in 1913, McCAM was honoured last year for its longevity by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO), which it joined as a member when IBAO was formed in 1920. McCAM is a proud member of the Canadian Broker Network.

For more information visit https://www.mccaminsurance.com

About AIM Insurance Brokers Ltd.

AIM Insurance is a Barrie-based brokerage serving the needs of customers in the Barrie/Orillia/Muskoka Area. AIM Insurance has proudly served the area and its clients for over twenty years. AIM will now operate under the McCAM Insurance banner.

About Canadian Broker Network

The Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $1.8 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. We give independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of our members.

Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.

For Further Information:

Rorie McIntosh Damon Clarke

McCAM Insurance (Oshawa) McCAM Insurance (Barrie)

292 King Street West 92 Caplan Ave, Ste 645

Oshawa, ON Barrie, ON

L1J 2J9 L4N 9J2

rorie.mcintosh@mccaminsurance.com damon@mccaminsurance.com

(905)579-0111 (705)737-5620