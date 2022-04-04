Brokercore partners with one of Canada’s top commercial insurance brokerages

CALGARY, AB, APRIL 4, 2022/insPRESS/ – Brokercore announces their latest service contract with Navacord Corp., one of the country’s top commercial insurance brokerages. Signed in October of 2021, this collaboration provides Navacord an online enterprise solution for program business. The solution offers an online insurance management system to enable a fully digital product offering for Navacord clients through Brokercore’s quote, bind, pay, and issue automated process.

To date, Brokercore has implemented five digital programs for Navacord partners. Additional programs have been identified that will be delivered through 2023.

This furthers Brokercore’s position as a preferred digital software solution and provider for even more of the country’s commercial MGAs, delegated authorities, and brokers; helping to make insurance more convenient for policy holders and make it easier and more efficient to manage.

An industry in need of tech innovation

What sets Brokercore apart is software that offers a truly cloud-native, SaaS, fully digital solution allowing Brokerages and MGAs to take full advantage of the cloud to innovate and operate more efficiently and manage costs while growing to meet customer demand. The solution is focused on the problems brokers and their policyholders face in their daily interactions with many other InsurTech software solutions.

Chris Farris, Director of Business Development, and the team realized the state of the industry had limited innovation, clunky, legacy technology producing frustrated brokers and MGAs. They have become disappointed when their providers over promised and under delivered. “Brokers and MGAs are paying too much to get off-the-shelf solutions customized to fit their needs”.

“The positive impact Brokercore is having on our client’s operations and teams shows us that our software does what we set out to accomplish — enabling efficient use of office time for those who sell insurance and providing convenience and simplicity for their customers. They have many other programs, and we are looking forward to implementing our software for them soon.” Farris says. “Technology should always be designed to empower people at the end of the day and make their lives easier and more productive.”

The usability and advanced innovation of the software is why Navacord trusts Brokercore as one of their valued service partners for their Broker Partners nationwide.

Navacord adds to Brokercore’s already healthy scope of service contracts and helps to further Brokercore’s reach, while setting the stage for significant scaleup in 2022.

For more information and to arrange interviews please contact:

Chris Farris, at chris@brokercore.com

Brokercore team at:

pr@brokercore.com

About Brokercore

As a complete digital solution, Brokercore is uniquely designed for both policyholders and commercial brokerages. Unlike the digital facades offered by other commercial solutions, Brokercore helps brokerage staff be more efficient, so they can reduce their operating costs and get support to scale — while giving their customers a more convenient digital experience. The flexible software enables a faster, automated policy workflow, from rating and form generation through to policy management and payment processing, all requiring fewer administrative staff. Allowing up to 50% reduction in payment processing time on policies and a 25% reduction in policy application processing time.

A Canadian-owned company, Brokercore uses decades of experience in the insurance industry to advocate for the needs of the policyholders and develop a solution that prioritizes their experience. With prompt and friendly service, candid advice, and a highly configurable solution, they’re ready to help customers the moment they need it.

Learn more and read case studies at www.brokercore.com