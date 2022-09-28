Canadian Broker Network announces 2022 Underwriters of the Year

September 28, 2022 by Canadian Broker Network
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2022 Underwriters of the Year.
“CBN members have personally selected these personal and commercial underwriters as having met and exceeded our award criteria,” said Lorie Phair, President of CBN.
The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with brokers.
“These are significant achievements that underscore the importance and value of broker-underwriter relationships,” said Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN. “We congratulate all of our winners and thank them for their contributions as we continue our vision to help secure the future success of independent brokers,” Kemp concluded.
Commercial Award Recipients
Andre Trottier, Economical Insurance
Brett-Anne Logan, Intact Insurance
Cheryl Hebb, Northbridge Insurance
Cheryl Pope, Intact Insurance
Mike Storrey, Economical Insurance
Nouara Lanasri, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Padmaja Sharma, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Wendy Rodriguez Suarez, Aviva Canada
Personal Award Recipients
Canita Lee, Family Insurance
Cristina Sorescu, Northbridge Insurance
France Bourgeois, Wawanesa Insurance
Holly Baldwin, Wawanesa Insurance
Mabel Lau, Intact Insurance
MGA Award Recipients
Brynja Clipsham, Vailo Insurance Services
Christopher Fennell, Agile Underwriting Solutions
Daniel Moses, TruStar
Holly Mundt, i3 Underwriting Services
James M. Ciavaglia, Burns & Wilcox
Leah Vineberg, Burns & Wilcox
Patrick Bouchard, Soplex Solutions
About Canadian Broker Network
Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.
