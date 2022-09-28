Canadian Broker Network announces 2022 Underwriters of the Year

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2022 Underwriters of the Year.

“CBN members have personally selected these personal and commercial underwriters as having met and exceeded our award criteria,” said Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with brokers.

“These are significant achievements that underscore the importance and value of broker-underwriter relationships,” said Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN. “We congratulate all of our winners and thank them for their contributions as we continue our vision to help secure the future success of independent brokers,” Kemp concluded.

Commercial Award Recipients

Andre Trottier, Economical Insurance

Brett-Anne Logan, Intact Insurance

Cheryl Hebb, Northbridge Insurance

Cheryl Pope, Intact Insurance

Mike Storrey, Economical Insurance

Nouara Lanasri, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Padmaja Sharma, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Wendy Rodriguez Suarez, Aviva Canada

Personal Award Recipients

Canita Lee, Family Insurance

Cristina Sorescu, Northbridge Insurance

France Bourgeois, Wawanesa Insurance

Holly Baldwin, Wawanesa Insurance

Mabel Lau, Intact Insurance

MGA Award Recipients

Brynja Clipsham, Vailo Insurance Services

Christopher Fennell, Agile Underwriting Solutions

Daniel Moses, TruStar

Holly Mundt, i3 Underwriting Services

James M. Ciavaglia, Burns & Wilcox

Leah Vineberg, Burns & Wilcox

Patrick Bouchard, Soplex Solutions



About Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Media Contact

Angela Venner, Operations Coordinator

416-855-8150 x 4818

angela@canadianbrokernetwork.com



Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com