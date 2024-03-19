Canadian Broker Network announces 2023 Chairman’s Circle Award Recipients

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 19, 2024/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2023 Chairman’s Circle award recipients acknowledging top sales performance in Commercial, Life and Benefits.

Congratulations to the following individuals on their significant achievements:

Acera Insurance: Morly Bishop, Mark Canduro, David Chiu, Rob Cyr, Ashton Dahle,

Ghalib Dattadeen, Aliya Daya, William Downing, William Eddy, Tony Fairfield, Joshua Friesen,

Alex Gowda, Blair Hancock, Steve Hand, Octavian Ilie, Haaris Karimullah, Nathan Klein,

Bryce Kumka, Gordon Li, Austen Lillies, Ryan Lyster, Clint MacDonald, Sarah Mark, Marv Martin, James McCracken, Angela McKerlich, Luke Mills, Amar Munjal, Mason Norman, Kaare Odegard,

Harj Parmar, Matt Pepe, Rachela Pollock, Darren Radies, Ebony Rogers, Mike Sanderson,

Zach Schwing, Holly Sells, Graham Shaw, Robert Shearer, Cory Simic, Geoff Straight, Kyla Troll,

Ryan Whidden, Brent Wisby

Cal LeGrow Insurance: Jeff Davis, Curtis Pike

FCA Insurance Brokers: Andrew Cartwright, Andrew MacDonald, Matt Manol, Steve Smith

Fort Insurance & Group Benefits: Annie Gosselin, Samuel Paquette

Guthrie Insurance Brokers: Jeff Clarkson

KASE Insurance: Karan Bhanat, Ziya Falcon, Jordan Giardino, Gerardo Jasso,

Cody Macpherson, Jose Reyes

Lawrie Insurance Group: Chad Brownlee, Laura Diaz, Joanne Dixon, Shirley Hennessy,

Sang Lee, Milena Lewandowski

Nation West Insurance: Kapil Sharma, Richard Wahl

Synex: Mathieu Garneau, Mona Losier

Vienneau Insurance: Christina Walton

About the Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.7 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100+ offices across Canada and more than 3,000 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success.

Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com