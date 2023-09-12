Canadian Broker Network announces 2023 Underwriters of the Year

September 12, 2023 by Canadian Broker Network (CBN)
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2023 Underwriters of the Year.
“CBN members have personally selected these personal and commercial underwriters as having met and exceeded our award criteria,” said Lorie Phair, President of CBN.
The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with brokers.
“These are significant achievements that underscore the importance and value of broker-underwriter relationships,” said Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN. “We congratulate all of our winners and thank them for their contributions as we continue our vision to help secure the future success of independent brokers,” Kemp concluded.
Commercial Award Recipients
Amir Ali Akbarli, Economical Insurance
Kathy Bartolitius, Peace Hills Insurance
Brad Clisdell, Aviva Canada
Stephanie Hodson, Aviva Canada
Jordan Hollett, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company
Mark Hoyte, Northbridge Insurance
Francois Letourneau, Sovereign General Insurance
Natalie Magaletta, Northbridge Insurance
Lisa Moores, Intact Insurance
Matt Pike, Travelers Canada
Katie Stanley-Paul, Intact Insurance
Greg Steinbach, Intact Insurance
Linda Tetreault, Aviva Canada
Personal Award Recipients
Lisa Decker, Intact Insurance
Ashley Folk, SGI Canada
Steve Henley, Intact Insurance
Alexander Kwan, Aviva Canada
Kevin McDermott, Aviva Canada
Katie Murray, Coast Underwriters Limited
Ramy Sonbl, Intact Insurance
Cristina Sorescu, Northbridge Insurance
Jimmy Sota, Chubb Insurance
Pat Walker, Heartland Mutual Insurance
MGA Award Recipients
Marina Bodine, CanSure
Patrick Bouchard, Soplex Insurance Solutions
Lisa N. Campbell, Burns & Wilcox
Marianne McKinnon, Victor Insurance
Jean Mullin, GFH Underwriting
Heath Paull, i3 Underwriting
Melanie Pon, Southwestern General Insurance Group
Ian Stamp, Burns & Wilcox
Gabriel Urtusastegui, CanSure
Cheryl Wiley, CanSure
Danielle Woolf, SUM Insurance
About the Canadian Broker Network
Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.5 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 2,000 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.
Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian
For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com
Media Contact
Angela Venner
Canadian Broker Network Inc.
416-855-8150 x 4818
angela@canadianbrokernetwork.com