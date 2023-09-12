Canadian Broker Network announces 2023 Underwriters of the Year

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2023 Underwriters of the Year.

“CBN members have personally selected these personal and commercial underwriters as having met and exceeded our award criteria,” said Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with brokers.

“These are significant achievements that underscore the importance and value of broker-underwriter relationships,” said Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN. “We congratulate all of our winners and thank them for their contributions as we continue our vision to help secure the future success of independent brokers,” Kemp concluded.

Commercial Award Recipients

Amir Ali Akbarli, Economical Insurance

Kathy Bartolitius, Peace Hills Insurance

Brad Clisdell, Aviva Canada

Stephanie Hodson, Aviva Canada

Jordan Hollett, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company

Mark Hoyte, Northbridge Insurance

Francois Letourneau, Sovereign General Insurance

Natalie Magaletta, Northbridge Insurance

Lisa Moores, Intact Insurance

Matt Pike, Travelers Canada

Katie Stanley-Paul, Intact Insurance

Greg Steinbach, Intact Insurance

Linda Tetreault, Aviva Canada

Personal Award Recipients

Lisa Decker, Intact Insurance

Ashley Folk, SGI Canada

Steve Henley, Intact Insurance

Alexander Kwan, Aviva Canada

Kevin McDermott, Aviva Canada

Katie Murray, Coast Underwriters Limited

Ramy Sonbl, Intact Insurance

Cristina Sorescu, Northbridge Insurance

Jimmy Sota, Chubb Insurance

Pat Walker, Heartland Mutual Insurance

MGA Award Recipients

Marina Bodine, CanSure

Patrick Bouchard, Soplex Insurance Solutions

Lisa N. Campbell, Burns & Wilcox

Marianne McKinnon, Victor Insurance

Jean Mullin, GFH Underwriting

Heath Paull, i3 Underwriting

Melanie Pon, Southwestern General Insurance Group

Ian Stamp, Burns & Wilcox

Gabriel Urtusastegui, CanSure

Cheryl Wiley, CanSure

Danielle Woolf, SUM Insurance

About the Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.5 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 2,000 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com

Media Contact

Angela Venner

Canadian Broker Network Inc.

416-855-8150 x 4818

angela@canadianbrokernetwork.com