Canadian Broker Network announces the 2020 Underwriter Awards

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 22, 2020/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its’ 2020 Underwriters of the Year. CBN members have personally selected these individuals as having met and exceeded our award criteria during a particularly challenging time in the industry. The criteria includes: underwriting excellence and risk knowledge; being available to our teams; writing business that satisfies clients’ needs while creating a win-win for the broker and the insurer; a positive, helpful attitude; and investing time to develop trusting relationships with their brokers.

Commercial Award Recipients: Vincent Cloutier, Northbridge; Tyler Pretto, Intact; Nicole Gilkie, Intact; Sarabjit Minhas, RSA; Jennifer Kinsella, Intact; Nicole Smart, Intact; Viet Nguyen, Unica.

Personal Award Recipients: Nicole Featherstone, Northbridge; Alieu Fatty, SGI Canada; Anthony Guarangna, Travelers; Jason King, Aviva.

About the Canadian Broker Network

The Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $1 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. We give independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of our members.

Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com

Media Contact:

Lorie Phair, Managing Director

Canadian Broker Network

416-855-8150

lorie@canadianbrokernetwork.com