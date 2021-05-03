Canadian Broker Network expands its Membership

TORONTO, ON, MAY 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, MacLeod Lorway Financial Group Limited (ML) have joined CBN.

“We are very excited to have MacLeod Lorway join us. With roots dating back to the 1900’s and ten offices throughout Nova Scotia, our representation in the Maritimes is further strengthened” says Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN. “We welcome their contributions in furthering the CBN strategy of enhancing the strength and viability of professionally run, employee-owned independent brokers embedded in local communities which we believe ultimately offers better value for customers,” says Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

Stuart MacLeod, President and CEO of MacLeod Lorway, adds “Having been accepted into a truly independent and national alliance of brokers is certainly a highlight of my fifty-plus year career. Our membership in this dynamic, national network will help us achieve growth while maintaining our independence and we welcome all future opportunities this partnership will undoubtedly afford us.”

About the Canadian Broker Network

The Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $1.8 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. We give independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of our members.

Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.

Media Contact

Angela Venner,

Canadian Broker Network

416-855-8150 x 4818

angela@canadianbrokernetwork.com

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com