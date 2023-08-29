Canadian Broker Network launches first AI automation bot

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 29, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, and insurance automation startup Quandri, today announced the launch of CBN’s first artificial intelligence robot to transform the way CBN brokers work.

The Vancouver-based company’s robot will help CBN’s broker members save time and money by eliminating huge quantities of duplicate data entry in their broker management systems, thus streamlining data accuracy and service to their insurance customers from coast to coast.

“Having a robot for our home and auto insurer portal entry will save our members tens of thousands of dollars per year, improve processing productivity up to 800%, enhance data accuracy and customer service by enabling our members to reallocate resources towards meaningful customer value activities,” said Lorie Phair, CBN President. “CBN has always stayed at the forefront of customer-centric innovation in our industry. This is an exciting step in our modernization journey and a great example of how our members empower each other to gain the necessary solutions, service, scale and competitive advantage to help secure the future for independent brokers in Canada.”

Quandri CEO and Co-founder, Jackson Fregeau said CBN joins many other leading insurance groups that work with Quandri to eliminate hours of repetitive work.

“We are thrilled to partner with Canadian Broker Network to help brokers automate time-consuming and repetitive processes with our technology, which has been specifically trained on portal entry for Canadian Broker Network brokers,” said Fregeau.

The robot was first successfully piloted by CBN member brokerage Bauld Insurance, based in Nova Scotia. “We wanted to explore the potential of AI and Robotic Process Automation to alleviate or eliminate redundant data entry, which is so common in personal lines. This allows us to reallocate resources to our real customer value proposition: speaking with customers and providing advice,” said Steve Earle, President of Bauld Insurance.

About Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.5 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 2,000 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners. Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian.

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com

About Quandri

Quandri Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of automation for insurance brokerages and agencies across North America. Founded in 2020 by brothers Jackson & Jamieson Fregeau, Quandri is an automation platform to help insurance agents and brokers deploy software robots across their businesses to automate time-consuming and repetitive work. This allows their customers to re-focus their human capital towards higher value, more meaningful and revenue generating work. Website: www.quandri.io Contact: automate@quandri.io