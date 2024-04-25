TORONTO, ON, APRIL 25, 2024/insPRESS/ – Save the Date! The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association is pleased to announce the CIAA Canadian Claims Summit returns to Toronto, June 25, 2024.

Specifically designed with Claims Professionals in mind!

Featuring a claims industry-driven agenda with a stellar speaker line-up including Carl Van, one of the most highly sought after keynote speakers and internationally recognized expert in the claims environment.

Full speaker line-up and registration details coming soon!

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

For more information, please contact:

Patricia Battle

Phone: 416-621-6222

pbattle@ciaa-adjusters.ca

www.ciaa-adjusters.ca