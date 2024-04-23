Canadian MGA Offers Extensive Coverage for High-Value Homes:

Emphasizing the Uniqueness of the Policy

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 23, 2024/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a leading MGA in Canada, introduces a specialized comprehensive insurance coverage tailored specifically for high-value homes. In a landscape where unforeseen adversities pose threats to cherished homes, CHES Special Risk’s latest ‘all risks’ insurance policy serves as an unparalleled safeguard against a spectrum of perils, spanning earthquakes, fires, accidents, and liabilities. This specialized policy aims to provide unmatched protection and peace of mind to homeowners with luxury properties.

Gary Hirst, CEO and President of CHES Special Risk, emphasizes the company’s dedication to safeguarding homeowners’ most valued assets: “The ownership of a high-value home reflects your client’s achievements, and we stand ready to shield it with coverage proportional to its importance. Our high-value home insurance is meticulously crafted to deliver comprehensive protection, safeguarding everything from architectural wonders to cherished possessions. Moreover, our Personal Article Floaters Insurance adds a unique touch to this policy, offering specialized coverage for specific high-value items such as fine art, jewellery, and collectibles. This additional layer of protection ensures that every aspect of your client’s valuable assets is accounted for, providing peace of mind and unparalleled security.”

With extensive experience in comprehending homeowners’ distinct requirements, CHES has developed a high-value home insurance policy that perfectly aligns with the luxury and sophistication embodied by these residences.

Enhanced Protection for High-Value Homes

From primary residences to properties under construction and vacation getaways listed on platforms like Airbnb, Canadian homeowners now have access to a comprehensive coverage plan tailored to their unique situations. CHES Special Risk’s ‘all risks’ policy is meticulously crafted to ensure that if it’s not explicitly excluded, it’s covered. This approach offers homeowners a level of certainty and clarity unparalleled in the insurance landscape.

But the MGA commitment to excellence doesn’t end there. CHES goes beyond just safeguarding the physical structure of the home. Their latest offering extends to protecting personal possessions, providing coverage for everything from exquisite artwork to precious jewelry.

For instance, consider a scenario where a high-value home experiences a burglary, resulting in the loss of valuable possessions such as luxury bags or watches. With CHES’s combined High-Value Home Insurance and Personal Article Floaters Insurance, homeowners can receive comprehensive protection against theft, ensuring that not only their property but also their prized possessions are safeguarded against unforeseen events.

Committed to Protecting Investments Like Never Before

In addition to comprehensive coverage, CHES’ high-value home insurance policy stands out for its exceptional customer service, prompt claims handling, and access to a network of experienced insurance professionals.

For further details about CHES Special Risk and its comprehensive high-value home insurance policy, reach out to the team at Info@CHESspecialrisk.ca.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca