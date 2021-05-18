CatIQ and Northern Tornadoes Project Announce Partnership

TORONTO, ON, MAY 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – Catastrophe Indices & Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) have entered into a partnership. The partnership will include the addition of NTP’s tornado tracks and downburst extents to the CatIQ Platform and adding CatIQ insured loss estimates to catastrophic severe weather event documentation in NTP’s open-access database.

Commenting on the announcement, Laura Twidle, Managing Director of CatIQ, said: “The addition of the Northern Tornadoes Project’s precise tornado tracks and downburst extents provides CatIQ subscribers with a comprehensive catastrophe hub that helps them to quickly assess the damage area in large loss events,” adding that, “We are excited to be working with Dr. Sills and his outstanding team on this initiative.”

Dr. David Sills, Executive Director at NTP, said: “Obtaining accurate loss information for tornado and other damaging wind events is a challenging but necessary aspect of event impact assessment. The insured loss data that CatIQ provides will help NTP ensure that the best available data are used for event documentation. We look forward to working with the CatIQ team and sharing both data and innovative ideas.”

About Northern Tornadoes Project

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), founded in 2017 as a partnership between Western University and ImpactWX, aims to better detect tornado occurrence throughout Canada, improve severe and extreme weather understanding and prediction, mitigate against harm to people and property, and investigate future implications due to climate change. NTP actively works to develop new methods and tools to inform the field of severe storms research, and utilizes satellite, surveillance planes, drones and on-the-ground observations to capture and analyze tornado events and their damage. NTP believes it will take the combined efforts of the full severe weather community of scientists, emergency managers, storm enthusiasts and media outlets to ensure the project’s success across the country. NTP began as a unique way to track tornadoes in Northern Ontario in 2017, expanded Ontario-wide in 2018, and Canada-wide in 2019. It is the most comprehensive analysis of tornadoes ever undertaken in Canada and seeks to have a national and international impact.

More information can be found at https://www.catiq.com and https://www.uwo.ca/ntp/.

About CatIQ

Toronto-based Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) is a subsidiary of Zurich-based PERILS A.G. and delivers detailed analytical and meteorological information on Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes. Through its online subscription-based platform, CatIQ combines comprehensive insured loss and exposure indices and other related information to better serve the needs of the insurance / reinsurance / ILS industries, public sector and other stakeholders www.catiq.com. CatIQ was established in 2014 with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Canadian insurance and reinsurance industry and is widely recognized as the most reliable source of catastrophe loss information in Canada. CatIQ also partners with MSA Research to host the Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, connect.catiq.com which will run quarterly online until Feb 2022 when it will be back in-person on an annual basis.

