CBN Announces 2024 Membership Expansion with Addition of its Newest Member!

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 11, 2024/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its 2024 membership expansion.

To our CBN member community, we welcome our newest addition:

Keyes Insurance, Halifax, NS.

As new members in our network, they keep the freedom of operating on their own but add the power and potential from their CBN peers, their new strategic partners. “We are excited they chose CBN and have joined our expanding CBN community”, says Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN.

The Canadian Broker Network is continuing with its growth plans. “If you’re an independent broker looking for a competitive advantage and industry scale and you meet our membership criteria, we’d like to hear from you. Please contact us to learn more about CBN and how we support our members as the Voice of Independent Brokers” , says Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

About the Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is a national alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.5 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 2,000 employees across the membership. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com