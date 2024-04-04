CBN Announces the Addition of Two New Members!

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2024/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers continues with its 2024 expansion and welcomes two new members from Ontario.

Sterling Insurance Brokers, Oakville, ON

“Running a successful independent brokerage was always part of the Canadian dream for Sterling’s CEO, Asad Chaudhery. Partnering with CBN represents an important milestone in achieving that dream. CBN serves as a multifaceted resource – a business coach, an incubator, a tech hub, and a professional network all rolled into one. Through active engagement, exchanging ideas with fellow member partners, and fostering connections to amplify the voice of independent brokerages; this alliance stands as a cornerstone to the entrepreneurial spirit of Canadian business. We recognize the significance of this alliance and take pride in the opportunities it affords us”, says Farah Hameed, Chief Operating Officer at Sterling Insurance Brokers.

Waddell Insurance, Mississauga, ON

“Waddell Insurance is a strong believer of the independent broker model which ensures we can always put our clients needs first. Joining CBN allows Waddell Insurance to support the independent channel, while amplifying our industry presence and allowing us to contribute, collaborate, and learn from like minded organizations”, says Blake Waddell, President of Waddell Insurance.

As new members in our network, they get the power and potential from their CBN peers, their new strategic partners. “We are excited to welcome both organizations to our expanding CBN community”, says Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

About the Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is a national alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.7 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 3,000 employees across the membership. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com