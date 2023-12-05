Celebrating FIRST Canada’s Recognition as a GTA Top Employer

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 5, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payments, is proud to announce its recent accolade as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This prestigious recognition underscores FIRST Canada’s dedication to creating an extraordinary workplace, emphasizing innovation, and engaging work culture.

The Greater Toronto’s Top Employers Competition, a segment of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, rigorously assesses participants on eight key areas, including work atmosphere, skills development, and community involvement. FIRST Canada distinguishes itself, particularly in fostering a collaborative work environment and employee engagement.

Demonstrating their commitment to employee well-being, FIRST Canada offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health and wellness initiatives led by their Health and Wellness Committee and Staff Engagement Committees. These committees actively promote a balanced lifestyle through various programs and initiatives.

“Being named one of GTA’s Top Employers is an honour and a reflection of our team’s hard work and dedication,” says FIRST Canada Chairman and CEO Stuart Bruce. “We strive to create an environment where innovation thrives, and every team member feels valued and empowered.”

FIRST Canada is continually seeking qualified candidates to join their innovative team. Explore the latest career opportunities on their website.

To learn more about why FIRST Canada was selected as one of the GTA Top Employers, visit FIRST Canada’s page on Greater Toronto’s Top Employers website.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $55 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944