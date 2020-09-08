CEP Forensic announces Benoit GODIN as new CEO

MONTREAL, QUE., SEPT. 8, 2020/insPRESS/ – CEP Forensic is happy to announce the appointment of Benoit GODIN, P.Eng., as its new CEO, effective September 1, 2020.

Benoit has been a key member of CEP’s executive and leadership team since 2015 and will take over from Jean-François JOUBERT, P.Eng., who has led the firm with distinction for 41 years, moving the firm from a small local player to a force in forensic engineering in Canada. Going forward, Jean-François will act as Chairman of the Board, sharing his vast experience with the next generation of leaders.

When announcing Benoit’s appointment, Jean-François said, “Benoit has been a great fit for us as part of a strong management team. We have a great culture, the broadest capability in the market and a winning strategy that has enabled us to grow steadily. We are excited to enter this new chapter of our company’s story.’’

Benoit was born in Montreal and has worked all over Canada. He understands the different cultures and particularities of such a vast territory. Benoit holds a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal. He gained experience in the fields related to quality control, forensic investigations and failure analysis, and participated in more than 450 technical investigations and reports.

Finally, upon his nomination, Benoit said, “I am honored and thrilled to pursue this adventure with my colleagues and shareholders. The future is bright as we keep the customers and employees at the center of our focus.”

Contact information:

Benoit Godin, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

bgodin@cep-experts.ca

450 686 0240

About CEP Forensic

CEP Forensic represents over 40 years of experience, more than 100 employees and over 60,000 investigations completed to date. It’s also a team devoted to providing our clients with the clearest possible picture of the nebulous circumstances that surround a loss. From one end of Canada to the other, we’re determined to help our customers solve their technical challenges with discipline and professionalism, while remaining accessible and flexible.

Get to know us at cep-experts.ca