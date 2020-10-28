CEP Forensic expands its team with two new experts in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, OCT. 28, 2020/insPRESS – CEP Forensic is proud to announce some recent additions to its Calgary and Edmonton offices. Colin Allison, P.Eng., joined the Materials and Metallurgy team in the Edmonton office, while Denis Guriev, EIT, joined the Civil and Structural team in Calgary.

Colin joins us with a background in failure analysis and testing. He graduated from the University of Alberta in 2008 with a degree in Materials Engineering, and is a member of APEGA and ASM International. His knowledge of the practical application of materials engineering science and technology, and familiarity with the many ASTM, NACE, ISO, MIL and other standards allows him to effectively problem solve a variety of materials and metallurgical problems.

As part of the Property group at CEP Forensic, he focuses on the evaluation and analysis of material failures, code compliance, and product design issues. Colin specializes in the investigation of material failures/properties related to a wide range of losses. Types of investigations have included failures due to inappropriate use, improper design, poor installation, manufacturing defects and general wear/tear. He has undertaken assignments covering a wide range of materials including metals, ceramics and polymers.

Denis obtained his Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 2015. He specializes in the investigation of structures damaged in a variety of incidents. This includes structural failures, construction issues, fire damaged buildings, and code compliance issues.

As a forensic investigator with CEP, Denis performs on-site investigations and prepares technical reports to determine the cause and the extent of damage. He performs detailed analysis of structures to determine required repairs, as well as to determine the cause. Dennis will work in conjunction with the rest of the structural team across Canada to provide a consistent level of service to all of our clients.

“I’m delighted to have both Colin and Denis onboard with us,” commented Rebecca Moss, M.Sc., P.Eng., CFEI, Engineering Manager for Western Canada at CEP Forensic. “Their previous industry experience and analytical skills will be an asset in finding the cause of a loss and assisting our clients in resolving their files.”

“The addition of Denis and Colin to our Alberta team rounds out our ability to provide multi-disciplinary services in our different offices,” said Andrew Happer, MBA, M.Eng., P.Eng., CFEI, Client Relations Manager for Western Canada. “Both Denis and Colin have strong technical and people skills making them a valuable resource. They are both eager to assist our clients and well-equipped to travel on-site to ensure proper documentation and retention of evidence.”

