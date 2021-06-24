Chase Porter joins EFI Global in British Columbia as senior project manager

CHILLIWACK, BC, JUNE 24, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, has appointed industry expert Chase Porter to the role of senior project manager in Canada.

Porter brings to EFI Global over 10 years of professional experience as a senior emergency responder and expertise in the fields of regulatory compliance, incident response and the oil and gas industries. During the past decade, he has responded to over 1,000 incidents throughout Canada, including managed projects valued at more than of $3 million and spill volumes of concerning contaminants in excess of 100,000 litres.

In addition to his field work, Porter has developed emergency response assistance plans (ERAPs), site-specific plans and many types of transportation-related plans based on the Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG) Act for hundreds of clients across Canada.

“We are thrilled to have Chase join the EFI Global team in Western Canada,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “His experience and knowledge in the transportation of dangerous goods sector are exceptional and will be valuable assets to the team and our clients.”

For further information, contact Porter at Chase.Porter@efiglobal.com or 604-703-4965. EFI Global has six locations serving Western Canada. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits. brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #