CHES ecstatic to be re-certified as a Great Place to Work in 2023

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a leading MGA has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada for the second year in a row. The certification is based on a rigorous employee survey which measures the overall quality of workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to have once again received this prestigious certification from Great Place to Work Canada,” said Gary Hirst, President, and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture where our employees can thrive and succeed. We are always looking at great talent to join our team and take CHES and their career to new heights”.

CHES has always placed a high priority on creating a positive work environment for its employees, offering competitive salaries and benefits packages, opportunities for career advancement, continued education and a supportive and inclusive workplace culture. The company provides its employees with the resources and support they need to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“Our employees are the foundation of our success as a company. We are constantly striving to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work,” added Hirst.

The Great Place to Work® certification is a prestigious designation that recognizes companies for their commitment to building and maintaining a positive workplace culture. CHES is honored to have been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada for the second year in a row and looks forward to continuing to invest in its employees and build a culture of excellence and innovation.

