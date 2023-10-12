CHES Introduces Private Wine and Spirit Collection Insurance to Safeguard Valuable Collections

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, leader in the Canadian Commercial Insurance Industry, is pleased to announce a unique product offering: Private Wine and Spirit Collection Insurance, catering to brokers and their clients with rare and high-value collections. This new offering provides comprehensive coverage for physical loss or damage, ensuring peace of mind for collectors and connoisseurs.

Private wine and spirit collections, whether for personal enjoyment or investment, can represent a significant financial and emotional investment. CHES recognizes the importance of protecting these valuable assets and has designed a tailored insurance product to address the unique needs of collectors and commercial establishments alike. The MGA recently launched their High Value Home product along with Personal Articles Floater for Jewellery, watches object d’art and collectibles.

“CHES is proud to introduce our Private Wine and Spirit Collection Insurance, offering brokers and their clients a tailored solution to protect their cherished collections,” said Emily Newell, Expert Jewelers Block insurance at CHES. “We understand that wine and spirit enthusiasts invest a great deal of time, effort, and resources into curating their collections. Our insurance product is designed to provide the peace of mind they deserve, knowing that their investments are safeguarded against unforeseen events.”

CHES encourages brokers to explore this exciting new offering, which is well-suited for clients who own private or commercial collections of rare or high-value bottles. Whether your clients are wine enthusiasts, collectors, or businesses looking to protect their investments, CHES has the expertise and coverage options to meet their needs.

For more information about CHES Private Wine and Spirit Collection Insurance, please contact our dedicated team at www.CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca