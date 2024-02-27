CHES Launches “What’s Hot Guide” on Professional Liability Insurance and MedMal Insurance

CHES Empowers Insurance Brokers with a Comprehensive Guide for Business Challenges in 2024

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 27, 2024/insPRESS/ – CHES, a prominent name in professional insurance solutions, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated “What’s Hot Guide” on Professional Liability Insurance and Medical Malpractice Insurance. Tailored for insurance brokers with a keen focus on industry trends, this guide is a meticulously curated resource shedding light on key sectors and coverage options crucial for navigating the complex landscape of professional insurance in today’s dynamic environment.

Michael Chaplik, Senior Professional Liability Underwriter at CHES, expressed his enthusiasm about the guide’s significance in the ever-evolving realm of Professional Liability and MedMal Insurance. “In an industry marked by rapid changes, it is imperative for businesses to remain well-informed about the diverse products and options available in professional liability and medical malpractice insurance. Our ‘What’s Hot Guide’ is a valuable asset, offering insights into innovative solutions that can make a substantial difference,” he stated.

To enhance the introduction of the guide, Chaplik also emphasized CHES’s distinctive advantage for insurance brokers. He stated, “Our markets are exclusive to us, offering alternative products and coverage beyond what traditional London-based MGAs provide. This establishes CHES as a valuable option for brokers seeking innovative solutions, especially those who might face obstacles elsewhere.”

The guide delves into various industries and their sub-categories within the Errors & Omissions (E&O) sector, showcasing CHES’s commitment to staying ahead of industry developments. Backed by a team of seasoned professionals and equipped to meet diverse needs, CHES stands at the forefront, ready to address the evolving challenges faced by businesses in today’s fast-paced environment.

Industries Covered in the Guide:

Technology:

– IT Staffing

– Website Designers

– IT Consultants

– Hardware Installation

– Web Hosting Services

– Software Developers

Media:

– Advertising Agents

– Graphic Designers

– Market Research Consultants

– Social Media Influencers

Miscellaneous:

– Property Managers

– Architects & Engineers

– Business Consultants

– Photographer

– Staffing Agencies

– Travel Agency or Tour Operator

– Health & Safety Consultants

– Bookkeepers

– Accountants

– Event and Wedding Planners

– Interior Designers (no structural work)

– Non-Destructive Testing

Medical Malpractice:

– Assisted Living/ Independent Living/ Long-Term Care Homes

– Tattoo and Piercing Parlors

– Medical and Beauty Clinics

– Staffing Agencies for Healthcare Personnel, Pharmacists

– Individual Health Practitioners

Life Sciences:

– Manufacturers/ Wholesalers/ Distributors of Cosmetics and Veterinary Medicines

– Manufacturers/ Wholesalers/ Distributors of Supplements/ Medical Devices

– Manufacturers/ Wholesalers/ Distributors of Medical Devices

CHES is dedicated to providing a diverse range of insurance products specifically crafted to meet the unique needs of various professional classes. This guide reinforces CHES’s commitment to empowering insurance brokers and businesses with the knowledge and solutions needed to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

Reach to their underwriters at:

Toronto office: QuoteMeHappyToronto@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Vancouver: QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Ottawa: QuoteMeHappyOttawa@CHESspecialrisk.ca

About CHES Special Risk:

CHES Special Risk Inc. is an award-winning Canadian Managing General Agent offering over 300+ insurance solutions distributed through independent brokers and advisors. Since 2004, CHES has successfully provided underwriting expertise to insurance brokers across Canada from five offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal. With an excellent reputation in underwriting and customer service, the company is committed to growing profitably and helping brokers identify the many ways they can resolve their client’s financial risk, leading to inspired solutions.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

