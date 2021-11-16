CHES Solutions Spécialisées Quebec City Office Strengthens Quebec Presence for the MGA

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – CHES Solutions Spécialisées has significantly strengthened its Quebec presence with the opening of a new office in Quebec City.

“We are seeing very strong business growth from the Retail Brokers in and around the Quebec City region, and in accordance with our successful strategy of being available to brokers in their region, we are delighted to support the Quebec City insurance industry with our award winning service, extensive capacity and appetite,” said Gary Hirst, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHES Special Risk.

CHES Special Risk is one of only a few remaining independently owned and operated MGA’s in Canada, offering Brokers access to P&C market products, as well as life, Group Benefits, and investment advice, through our Sister operations of CHES Vie and CHES Life.

“ We have been servicing Brokers in the Quebec City region for a number of years, and have several Underwriting team members already operating from the City, and so it makes perfect sense to boost this presence with a fully operational office that is available to support Retail Brokers, with our solution approach’ said Senior Vice President and Director of CHES Solutions Spécialisées, Gabriel Morneau, ‘CHES have rapidly grown the team of Underwriters in Quebec Province as the Brokers look for risk solutions in a market place with few options available’

The Quebec City Team at CHES Solutions Spécialisées can be accessed through our dedicated email at SoumissionsQuebec@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.| CHES Solutions Spécialisées

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to Broker demand to a hardening market place, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” Rated capacity both in the Hard to Place, and Standard lines classes and support their Retail Brokers in Growing and developing their businesses.

More information regarding CHES Special Risk and CHES Solutions Spécialisées can be found at:

http://www.chesspecialrisk.ca

https://www.chesspecialrisk.ca/fr/