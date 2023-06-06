CHES Special Announces Customized Insurance for the Wedding Season

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – As the summer sun graces the Canadian landscape, the wedding industry experiences a significant upswing during the season. This surge in business extends to a wide array of professionals, including wedding planners, photographers, caterers, florists, venue owners, and countless others who contribute their expertise to create unforgettable experiences for happy couples and their guests.

As businesses gear up for the busy wedding season, CHES Special Risk’ Senior Underwriter, Rachana Patel, encourages insurance brokers to proactively reach out to their clients and emphasize the importance of comprehensive coverage.

CHES Special Risk ensures business owners receive tailored insurance packages designed to address the unique risks faced by each individual business in the wedding industry.

“With CHES’s extensive expertise in the field, brokers can trust that their clients will benefit from top-notch insurance solutions specifically crafted to protect their assets, reputation, and financial well-being” mentioned Patel. “Whether it’s a bridal dress retail store facing the risk of damage or theft to their inventory, a wedding venue worried about property damage or liability claims, or an event organizer seeking protection against unforeseen circumstances that may lead to cancellations or postponements, CHES is equipped to provide the right insurance coverage.”, added Patel

CHES Special Risk’s wedding insurance program caters to a wide range of businesses, including but not limited to:

Bridal Dress Retail Stores

Wedding Planners and Event Organizers

Wedding Photographers and Videographers

Florists and Decorators

Banquet Halls

“At CHES Special Risk, we understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in the wedding industry,” said Gary Hirst, CEO & President, CHES Special Risk. “We are committed to providing tailored insurance solutions that address the specific risks encountered by each type of wedding-related business. Our goal is to help brokers and their clients, allowing them to say, ‘I do’ to comprehensive protection, ensuring that their businesses thrive in this vibrant industry.” Hirst.

With its commitment to exceptional service, industry expertise and flexible coverage options, CHES Special Risk is dedicated to supporting businesses in the wedding industry and helping them thrive during the busy season. Brokers can reply on CHES Special Risk’s extensive experience and commitment to provide reliable and customized insurance solutions.

For more information on CHES Special Risk’s comprehensive insurance policy, please contact CHES underwriters at:

QuoteMeHappyToronto@CHESspecialrisk.ca

QuoteMeHappyOttawa@CHESspecialrisk.ca

QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

