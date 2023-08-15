CHES Special Risk Emerges as Premier Choice for Property, General Liability, and Professional Liability Insurance for Funeral Home & Undertaker Businesses

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a prominent name in the Canadian insurance industry, has solidified its position as a strong choice for insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of Funeral Homes, Undertakers, and Service providers. With an expansive in-house capacity, CHES offers an array of coverage options to protect these businesses and their clients from unforeseen risks.

Funeral Homes and Undertakers play a crucial role in providing comfort and support to families during their times of need. These businesses require comprehensive insurance coverage that addresses the distinct challenges they face. Recognizing this need, CHES Special Risk has developed a suite of insurance offerings that provide peace of mind to business owners and service providers in the funeral industry.

Maruf Hasan, Director of Underwriting at CHES Special Risk, expresses confidence in the company’s ability to cater to the unique insurance requirements of Funeral Home & Undertaker businesses, as well as service providers. “At CHES Special Risk, we understand the distinct challenges faced by Funeral Home & Undertaker Business Owners and the service providers associated with them,” says Hasan. “With our in-house capacity and carrier partners, we are fully equipped to provide tailor-made insurance solutions that offer maximum protection against potential risks.”

CHES Special Risk’s insurance coverage for Funeral Homes and Undertakers encompasses a wide range of areas:

Property Coverage: CHES offers robust coverage for buildings, contents, and stock, protecting these businesses from potential losses due to fire, theft, vandalism, and other perils.

General Liability Coverage: Business owners can rely on CHES to cover liability arising from injuries to third parties or damage to third-party property. This coverage is essential to address potential legal claims that may arise during the course of business operations.

In addition to the Property and General Liability Insurance, CHES recognizes the significance of Professional Liability Insurance for Service Providers who carry contractual liabilities. This coverage helps protect against claims of negligence, errors, or omissions, ensuring that funeral service providers can carry out their duties with confidence.

CHES Special Risk’s commitment to understanding the Funeral Home & Undertaker industry sets them apart from the competition. The company’s seasoned underwriters possess in-depth knowledge and experience, enabling them to tailor insurance policies that precisely meet the specific needs of clients. The result is an all-encompassing insurance solution that mitigates risks and safeguards businesses from potential financial losses.

Brokers with Funeral Home & Undertaker business owners and service providers clients can now confidently partner with CHES Special Risk to secure their clients.

To explore CHES's unrivalled insurance options or to request a quote, visit their website at www.chesspecialrisk.ca

Toronto Office: QuoteMeHappyToronto@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Ottawa Office: QuoteMeHappyOttawa@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Vancouver Office: QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Montreal Office: SoumissionsMontreal@CHESspecialrisk.ca

Quebec Office: SoumissionsQuebec@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850