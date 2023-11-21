CHES Special Risk Expands Commercial General Liability Insurance Portfolio for Contractors Industry

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a leading Canadian MGA is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Commercial General Liability (CGL) Insurance Portfolio with a range of new products designed to address the evolving needs of the construction and Contractor industry.

The Canadian business landscape is dynamic, with sectors facing unique challenges that demand tailored insurance solutions, and the bedrock to any economy is their contractors and the Construction industry. In response to these challenging trades, CHES Special Risk is dedicated to staying ahead of industry trends and providing comprehensive coverage. Gary Hirst, CEO and President of CHES Special Risk, expressed excitement about the company’s enhanced CGL portfolio, stating, “Our goal is to continuously adapt and provide comprehensive insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. These new additions reflect our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and offering tailored coverage to businesses in various sectors.”

For Brokers with Contractor clients, CHES Special Risk now offers CGL Policy limits up to CA$ 2 million for those Contractors with revenue below CA$ 3 million in the following categories:

Plumbing Contractors

Aircon Contractors

Hot Tub Dealers & Installation Contractors

Building Construction – General Construction

Building Cleaning – Exterior Contractors (up to 3 storeys maximum)

Cement & Concrete NOC Contractors

Equipment Rented to Others with Operator

Equipment Rented to Others – Without Operator

Underground Works

Waterproofing Contractors (Residential Only)

These tailored coverage options acknowledge the distinct risks faced by these ‘grass roots’ businesses in the Contractors sector and offer a comprehensive solution to protect against unforeseen events.

Hirst emphasized, “We recognize that businesses have unique risks, and our specialized CGL coverage is designed to provide financial protection and peace of mind. These new products represent our commitment to innovation and ensuring that our Retail Broker clients have access to the insurance coverage that aligns with their specific needs and challenges.”

“We invite brokers to connect with our dedicated team and explore the expanded Commercial General Liability Insurance Portfolio. Let us partner to provide tailored insurance solutions that align with the diverse needs of your clients. Contact team CHES today to embark on a journey of innovation and comprehensive coverage.” Concluded Hirst.

For more information about CHES Special Risk and its expanded Commercial General Liability Insurance Portfolio, get in touch: https://www.chesspecialrisk.ca/contact-us/

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca