CHES Special Risk Introduces Online Gaming E&O Insurance – Game 360

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a leading provider of Professional Liability Insurance solutions in Canada, is thrilled to introduce its latest expansion to its portfolio of professional lines’ offering Game 360, a comprehensive Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance solution tailored for the rapidly growing online gaming industry.

The gaming industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a diverse range of companies involved in various aspects of the sector. From console and computer game developers to game studios, and even gambling game developers, operators, and software providers, there is a growing need for tailored insurance coverage to protect against the unique risks these businesses face.

CHES Special Risk recognizes the potential risks faced by these diverse clients and has responded with the Game 360 E&O Insurance policy. This policy is a comprehensive solution that covers a broad spectrum of civil liabilities, including intellectual property breaches, which are of particular concern in the gaming industry. In addition, Game 360 offers full cyber coverage, addressing the increasing threat of cyberattacks that can disrupt gaming operations and compromise sensitive player data.

Michael Chaplik, Senior Underwriter Professional Lines at CHES Special Risk, expressed the company’s commitment to serving the online gaming sector with the following statement:

“We are thrilled to introduce Game 360, our Online Gaming E&O Insurance product. This launch demonstrates our appetite and interest in the gaming industry. We recognize the unique challenges faced by game developers, studios, and operators, and we provide them with the insurance coverage they need to thrive. Our Game 360 policy offers a full civil PI wording that comprehensively covers all civil liabilities, including intellectual property breaches. We also provide robust cyber coverage to protect against the growing threats in the digital realm.”

This month, MGA highlights its exceptional Professional Liability expertise, backed by a highly skilled team and substantial in-house resources. The launch of Game 360 is yet another example of CHES Special Risk’s commitment to providing tailored, innovative, and specialized insurance solutions to niche markets. With this new product, CHES Special Risk is poised to meet the growing demand for E&O insurance coverage within the online gaming industry.

Broker with online gaming business clients seeking more information about Game 360 are encouraged to contact CHES Special Risk directly.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

