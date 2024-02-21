CHES Special Risk is Great Place to Work 2024 Certified, three years in a row!

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 21, 2024/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a distinguished Commercial Insurance provider based in Canada, proudly retains its status as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year, as confirmed by the rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This esteemed certification stems from the candid and anonymous input of employees at CHES, gathered through a comprehensive and confidential survey assessing their workplace satisfaction.

Renowned as a leading authority on fostering high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures globally, Great Place to Work employs evaluation methods, advisory services, and certification initiatives to acknowledge Canada’s top workplaces.

Gary Hirst, President and CEO of CHES Special Risk, highlights the company’s steadfast dedication to fostering an inclusive environment free from bias. He emphasizes their commitment to fostering the personal and professional growth of employees, which he sees as integral to the organization’s success. Hirst articulates, “Our primary goal is to create an environment where every individual can thrive. Through investing in our employees’ development, valuing their contributions, and recognizing their hard work, we’ve witnessed the flourishing of our company.”

With a steadfast focus on principles of respect, equity, and continuous advancement, CHES Special Risk, as a wholly independent MGA, endeavors to excel. Hirst reaffirms their dedication to attracting exceptional talent nationwide and pledges to support them through comprehensive mentorship programs and ongoing education opportunities, alongside internal career progression pathways. He notes, “We actively seek out individuals with diverse talents and backgrounds to join our team, offering a commitment to mentorship and growth both within and beyond our organization.”

Explore career opportunities at CHES, for more information reach out to the team at info@CHESspecialrisk.ca

_____________________________________________________________________

About CHES Special Risk:

CHES Special Risk Inc. is an award-winning Canadian Managing General Agent offering over 300+ insurance solutions distributed through independent brokers and advisors. Since 2004, CHES has successfully provided underwriting expertise to insurance brokers across Canada from five offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal. With an excellent reputation in underwriting and customer service, the company is committed to growing profitably and helping brokers identify the many ways they can resolve their client’s financial risk, leading to inspired solutions.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca