CHES Special Risk Named Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employer for the 4th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for the fourth year in a row. This prestigious award is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for the Teams.

The Canada’s Top SME Employers award is presented annually by evaluating companies based on their workplace practices, culture, and Team benefits.

“We are incredibly proud to be named Canada’s Top SME yet again,” said Gary Hirst, CEO of CHES Special Risk. “This recognition is a reflection of our dedication to fostering a workplace culture that encourages collaboration, innovation and personal growth.”

The MGA was selected as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers (2023) for the following reasons:

Compassionate Leave Top-Up: CHES Special Risk takes a thoughtful approach when Team members are called upon to care for a loved one, providing compassionate leave top-up to 100 per cent of salary for up to four weeks.

Ongoing Education and Bonuses: CHES Special Risk invests in ongoing education with subsidies for tuition and professional accreditation, as well as financial bonuses as a reward for some course completion.

Maternity and Parental Leave Top-Up: CHES Special Risk supports its new moms, dads, and adoptive parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments (up to 75 per cent of salary for 17 weeks) and offers the option to extend their leave into an unpaid leave of absence, along with phased-in options when ready to come back to work.

“At CHES, we believe that our Team members are our most valuable asset. We are proud to offer our Teams a wide range of benefits and programs that help them achieve a healthy work-life balance and succeed in their careers. We will continue to invest in our Team members and their well-being, ensuring that they have the resources and support they need to succeed.”, added Hirst.

CHES Special Risk has a long-standing reputation as a leading MGA in Canada, offering a wide range of specialty products and services to brokers and clients across the country, The company’s continued success in the industry is a result of its focus on innovation, customer service and Team engagement.

“We believe that investing in our Team members is key to our success as a company.”, said Hirst. “We are committed to providing our team with the resources and support they need to thrive in their careers and make a positive impact in the industry.”

The MGA is looking to expand its team with talented professionals who are passionate about the insurance industry. Candidates interested in exploring career opportunities with CHES Special Risk are encouraged to visit their careers page at https://www.chesspecialrisk.ca/career/

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

