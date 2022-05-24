CHES Special Risk Offers ‘Start-up Insurance’ while Many Decline

“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”

TORONTO, ON, MAY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – Well, just like winter has at last yielded to spring, similarly the loss of life and crushing economic hardships after pandemic seems to be coming to an end with shoots of growth in the economy, now emerging in the form of new businesses and start-ups, as we emerge from the lockdown.

With the summer approaching and COVID restrictions coming to an end, 2022 is the light at the end of the tunnel for many aspiring entrepreneurs who have been working on their start up projects for the past two years or so.

“Standard insurers are not able to assist where the corporation has not been in business for a minimum of 3 years but these new shoots of growth will be supported by the Team at CHES Special Risk. We understand the support the economy needs to start and grow again and are happy to work with newly incorporated business with innovative product, capacity, and competitive pricing.”, mentioned Gary Hirst, President & CEO, CHES Special Risk.

New and existing entrepreneurs see the opportunity in the economy of renewal and growth, where big companies had to shut down during the multiple lockdowns, as they had faced lack of customers and revenue, new enterprise sprung in their place.

“Our specialized underwriters have extensive experience in arranging specialist insurance coverage to meet the needs of changing Corporate environments. We understand small businesses and have a track record of success working with them,” said Gary Hirst, CEO & President of CHES Special Risk.

“We are a true partner aligned with broker community. If you have a Start Up client, big or small, talk to us and we’ll be happy to tailor a policy to provide full coverage,” Hirst continued, expressing his enthusiasm and support for emerging Canadian entrepreneurs.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated ability both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

