CHES Special Risk Supports the Growing Demand for Short-Term Rental Insurance

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Short Term Rentals is one of the most prevalent sectors under the Sharing Economy model. It allows property owners to generate additional income by renting out a portion of the entire house to students, travellers, and short-term rental seekers for a short period through online service rentals such as Airbnb.

In reality, Short-Term rentals come with unique exposures and unaware landlords assume these substantial Property and Liability risks, hoping their regular homeowner’s policy will cover them. Thus, there is a need to raise awareness that condo and homeowners’ insurance are not typically designed to cover commercial use, leaving owners personally exposed to significant risks.

The insurance coverage available through online services such as Airbnb may have unanticipated coverage gaps and holes that could leave property owners vulnerable to detriments.

Protect Short-Term rentals with CHES Special Risk!

CHES Special Risk is a leader in providing demand-led insurance solutions for developing economies such as Short-Term rentals. The specialized underwriters have expertise in arranging specialist insurance covers to cater to the needs of evolving business landscapes.

CHES Special Risk’ Short Term Rental insurance covers Short-Term rental Property Owners for:

Named perils form with various limitations and exclusions

Building owners as well as tenant contents only packages

Liability limits up to $5,000,000

Loss of rental income

Multiple properties in one policy with costs savings

International Students included

Multi-room units considered

CHES Special Risk can also offer a comprehensive Buildings and Contents package, which includes fixtures and fittings, liability, loss of rental income coverage, and support with Criminal Record and Credit Referencing Check services.

Connect with the expert team of underwriters to learn more about our Short-Term Rental product offering by CHES Special Risk.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

