CHES Special Risk welcomes ‘Back To School’ season with Student Rental Insurance

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 30, 2022/insPRESS/ – It’s that time of the year when everyone is preparing for the start of a new academic year. This new beginning comes with increased demand for budget-friendly accommodations for students, creating opportunities for Canadian property owners who supplement their income by renting out their spaces for low cost. With opportunity comes the risk of financial loss, property damage, and third-party lawsuits. The team at CHES Special Risk encourages Brokers to reach out to their landlord clients to ensure they are prepared for the Back-to-School season with comprehensive insurance policy tailored to their needs.

“Student housing policy renewals are in great demand as the back-to-school time approaches. Given the number of provider options, what sets CHES apart is our in-depth risk analysis, quick turnaround, and coverage flexibility,” stated Joyce Rajadurai, Senior Underwriter CHES Special Risk.

“We can cover all forms of rental property with the following:

Named perils form with various limitations and exclusions

Building owners as well as tenant contents only packages

Liability limits up to $5,000,000

Loss of rental income

Multiple properties in one policy with costs savings

International Students included

Multi-room units considered

We can also offer a comprehensive Buildings and Contents package, which includes fixtures and fittings, liability, loss of rental income coverage, and support with Criminal Record and Credit Referencing check services”.

“Student Rental Insurance is one of our main offerings and also one of the most popular. We invite brokers to get in touch with us and make us a part of their pursuit”, added Rajadurai.

Connect with the expert team of underwriters to learn more about Student Rental Insurance product offered by CHES Special Risk.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca