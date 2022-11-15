CHES Special Risk’s Demand-driven Insurance for Online Pet Accessories Store

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – Post-pandemic digitalization in the retail business has transformed the industry landscape resulting in sales surges, new customers reach, and immunity from financial downturns.

‘Pet Product E-commerce store’ is one such digital retail sector that grew exponentially over the last 2 years. The increased pet ownership and convenience of shopping without physically visiting a store have contributed to the rapid growth of e-commerce pet stores. Recent industry trends suggest, Pet care industry will continue to benefit from the online retail sales boom caused by the pandemic, as the industry is expected to record a 7% growth by 2026.

With CHES Special Risk 100% E-commerce Business Insurance, Pet Care Online Store Owners can capitalize on rising demand without worrying about financial obligations .

With any business, online or brick and mortar, there are significant risks associated. In the case of online stores, along with traditional risks comes online threats such as cyber-attacks, product recall, product liability, general liability, and data breaches.

“At CHES we offer demand-led insurance solutions for all kind and types of businesses. Our specialized underwriters have expertise in arranging insurance policies customized to the needs of evolving business landscapes such as E-commerce stores.”, says Rachana Patel, Senior Underwriter, CHES Special Risk.

E-commerce Business owners need comprehensive insurance policy from leading Insurance providers such as CHES Special Risk that can help withstand financial obligations and liabilities arising from mishaps related to such risks.

“We can offer insurance to new ventures and existing 100% e-commerce pet accessories stores. Our policy can include 50% US sales, property coverages such as contents, stock, and equipment, as well as full CGL coverage. Send us an email or give us a call, and we’ll be happy to provide the best insurance solution”, added Patel

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

