CHES Special Risk’s Unparalleled Expertise in Professional Liability Insurance Revealed

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, a leading name in the Canadian insurance industry, is proud to showcase a dedicated team with unparalleled expertise in Professional Liability insurance, backed by one of the largest in-house capacities in Canada.

Did you know that CHES Special Risk houses a dedicated team with unmatched expertise in Professional Liability insurance? With a dedicated team of experts and one of the largest capacities available, the MGA remains the trusted partner for insurance brokers seeking specialized expertise and efficient processes.

“Over the years, CHES Special Risk has cultivated an impressive portfolio in the Professional liability insurance domain, fortified by a team possessing deep industry knowledge,” said Gary Hirst, CEO and President at CHES Special Risk.

This elite team at CHES brings a wealth of experience to the table, specializing in tailoring insurance solutions for a diverse range of professions. From errors and omissions (E&O) to directors and officers (D&O) liability to MedMal, the team is expert in all Professional Lines cases.

Hirst emphasizes the pivotal role of communication in CHES’s success, stating, “Our commitment to fostering robust relationships with our brokers is unwavering. We prioritize swift responses, proactive engagement, and an intricate understanding of market dynamics, catering to the distinct preferences of our partners. This enables us to anticipate the evolving needs of our broker associates, whether those entail fine-tuning existing solutions or introducing innovative products.”

Hoang Quan Nguyen, Senior Underwriter-Professional Lines at CHES Special Risk, affirms CHES’s pioneering spirit in providing comprehensive coverage for diverse risks. He cites CHES’s readiness to assist brokers with E&O and D&O risks, with a particular focus on Spa and Salon, Medical Malpractice, Tour Organizers, Life Sciences, Cyber (Infectious Disease exclusion), Product Recall, and Online Gambling.

“CHES Special Risk stands as the unwavering choice for all your Professional Liability insurance requirements,” Nguyen adds. “As we continually augment our capabilities and offerings, we invite brokers to explore the exceptional expertise and personalized service offered by our specialized team.”

For insurance brokers seeking comprehensive Professional Liability solutions, CHES Special Risk’s dedicated team is ready to assist. With a commitment to swift response times and intelligent, custom-tailored coverage, CHES empowers brokers to provide the best possible protection for their clients.

Discover more about CHES Special Risk and explore our comprehensive range of insurance solutions by visiting our official website at www.chesspecialrisk.com.

______________________________________________________________________

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca