CHES: The Go-To Destination for Tour Operators’ Insurance Needs

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 23, 2023/insPRESS/ – In the exhilarating world of tour operators, where arranging excursions, booking flights, and planning unforgettable journeys are daily routines, there’s always the underlying question, “What could go wrong?” That’s where CHES Special Risk comes in, a prominent name in the Canadian Insurance Industry, reaffirming it’s dedication to provide tailored solutions for brokers and their clients.

Tour operators are the artists, painting dreams into itineraries, and weaving experiences that leave memories etched in the hearts of travellers. However, amid the magic of it all, unforeseen challenges can arise, putting businesses at risk. CHES Special Risk understands that breach of contract, unforeseen illnesses, or accidents can turn a dream vacation into a nightmare. The MGA ensures tour operators have the perfect safety net for their high-flying aspirations.

“Tour operators play a pivotal role in the Travel & Tourism Industry,” said Laurence Dube, Vice President, CHES Solutions Spécialisées, CHES’ sister concern in Quebec. “We recognize the passion and dedication that goes into crafting exceptional travel experiences, which is why we have developed specialized insurance policies that perfectly align with the industry’s distinctive needs.”

“Why CHES Special Risk? Because we’re the brokers’ go-to destination for the right insurance”, says Virginie Boucher, Underwriter at CHES Solutions Spécialisées.

“Imagine this: a tour operator’s client embarks on a journey, expecting a seamless experience. However, the itinerary is not met, and services promised in the contract are not delivered. The result? A breach of trust, a breach of contract, and the potential for financial loss. CHES Special Risk is here to ensure that the financial damages from such risks are minimized, letting tour operators continue their magical work.” “Furthermore, what if a traveller falls ill due to recommendations made by tour operators? Or, even worse, what if an accident occurs during a tour, leaving a customer injured? These situations, while rare, can result in substantial financial losses and reputational damage. CHES Special Risk has customized insurance plans in place, tailored to protect tour operators against such unforeseen challenges.” added Boucher explaining a situation and the MGA coverage.

Tour Operators Insurance is not merely an option; it’s becoming indispensable in the industry. Only when a tragic situation occurs do we realize the importance of having the right level of protection. The MGA understands this, and with a highly experienced underwriting arrangements, they offer a package policy. Each policy is tailored to meet:

Tour operators

Travel agencies

Adventure tour operators

Student tour operators, and more.

Highlights of the coverage:

Commercial General liability

Errors and Omissions

Worldwide Territory

Reptation Management

First Dollar Defence

This month, the MGA shines a spotlight on its expertise in Professional Liability, featuring a dedicated team with unmatched proficiency in Professional Liability insurance, supported by one of Canada’s most large in-house capacities.

Don’t leave your client’s business exposed to the uncertainties. Contact a CHES Special Risk underwriter today for a detailed discussion about your client’s Professional Liability insurance needs. W needs. With a great response time and a commitment to excellence, CHES Special Risk is your ultimate destination fora tour operators and all other service providers.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

