CHES Unveils All-in-One Motel Insurance Package

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 8, 2024/insPRESS/ – As the hospitality industry gears up for a bustling season, CHES Special Risk is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive Motel Insurance Package, offering motel owners a one-stop solution to safeguard their properties and guests. This innovative insurance package is designed to address the unique needs of motel owners, providing robust coverage against a wide range of risks and uncertainties. From property damage to liability claims, CHES has got motel owners covered, ensuring peace of mind and financial security.

Key features of CHES’s Motel Insurance Package include:

Property Insurance: Protection for the physical structure of the motel and its contents against perils such as fire, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters like earthquakes or hurricanes.

Business Interruption Insurance : Coverage to compensate for lost income and operating expenses if the motel is temporarily unable to operate due to a covered peril, such as fire or severe weather.

Liability Insurance : Safeguards against claims of bodily injury or property damage arising from accidents that occur on the motel premises, including slip-and-fall accidents, guest injuries, or damage to guests' property.

Crime Insurance : Protection against losses resulting from crimes such as theft, burglary, or employee dishonesty, covering stolen cash, inventory, or other assets.

: Protection against losses resulting from crimes such as theft, burglary, or employee dishonesty, covering stolen cash, inventory, or other assets. Equipment Breakdown Insurance: Coverage for repairing or replacing essential equipment, such as HVAC systems, refrigerators, or laundry machines, in the event of a breakdown due to mechanical or electrical failure.

“With our Motel Insurance Package, motel owners can rest assured knowing that their properties and guests are protected against unforeseen events,” said Rachana Patel, Vice President at CHES Special Risk and a CGL insurance expert. “We understand the challenges faced by the hospitality industry, and our goal is to provide tailored insurance solutions that meet the specific needs of motel owners.”

Recent trends in the hospitality industry underscore the importance of robust insurance coverage for motel owners. With increasing competition, evolving consumer preferences, and unforeseen events such as natural disasters and public health crises, motel owners must prioritize risk management strategies to protect their investments and livelihoods.

CHES Special Risk understands the challenges facing motel owners and remains committed to providing personalized insurance solutions that address their specific needs. By partnering with CHES, insurance brokers can offer their motel owner clients peace of mind and confidence in their insurance coverage, strengthening client relationships and driving business growth.

For further details regarding the customized insurance package tailored specifically for motel owners, kindly complete the form: https://cloud.email.chesspecialrisk.ca/SocialMedia or contact CHES Underwriter at info@chesspecialrisk.ca

A CHES underwriter will promptly get in touch with you to address your inquiries and discuss your insurance needs in detail.

About CHES Special Risk:

CHES Special Risk Inc. is an award-winning Canadian Managing General Agent offering over 300+ insurance solutions distributed through independent brokers and advisors. Since 2004, CHES has successfully provided underwriting expertise to insurance brokers across Canada from five offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Quebec City and Montreal. With an excellent reputation in underwriting and customer service, the company is committed to growing profitably and helping brokers identify the many ways they can resolve their client’s financial risk, leading to inspired solutions.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca