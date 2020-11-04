Chris Sawicz Appointed as Branch Manager at New On Side Sudbury Location

SUDBURY, ON, NOV. 4, 2020/insPRESS – On Side Restoration is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Sawicz as Branch Manager of their newest location in Sudbury, Ontario, and are set to open their doors January 2021.

“The evolution of my career and strong desire to work with innovators in our industry have lead me to this new position with On Side. A customer-centric focus and strategic positioning within the insurance sector are in alignment with my own values and longstanding beliefs. On Side’s process efficiencies are reviewed and renewed continuously with the goal of improving the customer experience, post property loss. As this has also been my approach throughout my construction and restoration career I’m thrilled to pair with leaders in the sector and work alongside like-minded colleagues,” explained Chris Sawicz, On Side Restoration Sudbury, Branch Manager.

Jay Kielt, Regional Director Ontario and Atlantic shared, “Sudbury is an important location for On Side and last key metropolitan location to make our Ontario set of branches complete.” Kielt continued, “Chris does come to us with over 20 years’ experience but the best part about him joining our team is his sheer enthusiasm for quality work and unparalleled customer service. Chris is driven, already has plans in place for his soon-to-be team and is eager to hit the ground running. We’re happy to have him training and learning our systems in our Toronto office this week.”

This native northerner’s background comprises of being a window and door specialist, serving in several general manager roles, and also a business owner of housing construction and property restoration firms. Sawicz holds certifications such as WRT, ASDT, Working at Heights Certification and is registered with the Tarion New Home Warranty Program.

Chris Sawicz is looking forward to forming his On Side team to service the Greater Sudbury District. Not only are they seeking skilled, talented tradespeople and project managers, but moreover they’re searching for team players who are open to collaboration and strive to communicate well. If your skillset and these traits describe you, and you’re located in the Sudbury area, please apply online at onside.ca.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Restoration is one of the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration companies with 38 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment.

For more information please contact:

Jay Kielt

Regional Director, Ontario & Atlantic

On Side Restoration Services Ltd.

jkielt@onside.ca 647-264-7992

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

On Side Restoration Services Ltd.

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710