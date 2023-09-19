ClaimsPro Announces New Quebec Leadership Team

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro/Indemnipro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, announces a new Quebec leadership team, representing a critical step forward in bringing together ClaimsPro/Indemnipro and LVV Adjusters. These two leading claims adjusting organizations joined forces in July of this year. The new management structure leverages expertise and skills from both organizations, bringing together a highly competent and top performing team to support clients and achieve business growth targets.

Sonia Ryme transitions into the role of Vice President for Quebec, responsible for the delivery of quality claims adjusting services across the region. Ms. Ryme has been an insurance industry leader for her entire career, having worked for insurers and independent adjusting firms in a variety of roles, including many years handling complex transportation claims. Most recently, Sonia has been Director, Specialty Risk Division (SRD) in Quebec. She brings leadership, experience, and passion to her new role. She replaces Christopher Tirrell in this role, while continuing to lead the Montreal SRD team.

“Sonia Ryme’s wealth of insurance industry knowledge and hands on operational experience make her the right person to lead our Quebec region,” begins Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro/Indemnipro. “Indemnipro and LVV Adjusters share a commitment on providing exceptional service to our clients while offering the best solutions in the marketplace. This new leadership team leverages the best traits of our organizations and prioritizes our valuable clients in the province of Quebec.”

Bertrand Vary, former President of LVV Adjusters and industry leader for over 35 years, moves into an Account Management role responsible for key accounts. Mr. Vary continues to offer his leadership and expertise to clients and throughout the Quebec operations team.

“It has been my pleasure to serve clients in Quebec throughout my career,” begins Mr. Vary. “Taking on this new role with colleagues from LVV Adjusters and new friends from Indemnipro allows me to continue offering mentorship and technical guidance. I look forward to this next chapter.”

Richard Côté becomes Assistant Vice President for Quebec and will report to Ms. Ryme. Mr. Côté was previously the Executive Director of LVV Adjusters. In his new role, he is responsible for delivering quality administrative support and liaising with corporate shared services such as Finance, Human Resources, IT, and Real Estate.

Christopher Tirrell has been the Vice President, Quebec since 2018. He will continue to work closely with Ms. Ryme, Mr. Vary and Mr. Côté throughout the full integration of the two companies. Once integration as been completed, Mr. Tirrell will transition into a national operations role within ClaimsPro.