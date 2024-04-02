ClaimsPro Appoints Ana Batista as Director, Transportation, Equipment & Cargo (TEC)

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 2, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Ana Batista as Director, Transportation, Equipment, and Cargo (TEC). Part of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division, the TEC unit delivers expert and complex loss adjusting services to the transportation and trucking industries.

Ana is an experienced insurance professional with 25 years in the industry. She has shown steady progression across her career, from client-facing roles to major leadership positions, including National Account Executive for a large national insurer. Ana brings extensive experience in leadership, client relationships, and claims expertise to her role, paired with a holistic understanding of the insurance industry. She holds her Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and is a licensed Adjuster in all lines.

In her new role, Ana will oversee operations for the TEC adjusting unit including education, training, and business development. In addition to mentoring a team of adjusters, she will help build and sustain client relationships while maintaining direct involvement with key accounts, including major national trucking clients. Ana will report to John Seyler, Vice President, Transportation, Equipment & Cargo.

“We are thrilled to have Ana joining our national TEC team,” said John Seyler. “Her wealth of knowledge and industry experience, paired with her strong leadership, will be instrumental for the TEC division’s continued growth as we meet the specialized needs of our clients across the country.”

ClaimsPro’s Transportation, Equipment & Cargo (TEC) division delivers claims services specific to the transportation and trucking sector as it pertains to collision, cargo, total loss and salvage valuations, environmental, subrogation, accident benefits, and liability investigations. ClaimsPro’s team of specialized adjusters provide services to clients throughout North America and internationally. TEC is part of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division (SRD), led by Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, SRD.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Sean Forgie

Senior Vice President, SRD

ClaimsPro

T: 416.768.0974

E: sean.forgie@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.