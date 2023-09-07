ClaimsPro Appoints Gil Johnstone to Lead New Appraisal Group

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Gil Johnstone as Director of Appraisal Services.

Gil is an experienced property specialist with over 25 years in the industry. Prior to joining ClaimsPro, Gil served as Project Manager for national restoration companies and Building Estimator for a major public adjusting firm. In 2021, he joined the SCM Group of Companies as National Property Specialist at ParioQuantify, providing damage assessments and valuations for properties across Ontario. His extensive experience has included evaluation of high-value residential and commercial properties, government facilities, manufacturing, and high-rise construction, often involving complex processes and large loss.

With this new appointment, ClaimsPro is also pleased to announce the launch of the Appraisal Group, a new unit under ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division (SRD), led by Gil Johnstone. The Appraisal Group will provide dispute resolution services under the Insurance Act representing insurers and other stakeholders.

As Director of Appraisal Services, Gil will be responsible for operational leadership and overall oversight for ClaimsPro’s Appraisal Group. He will also support the SRD group with technical direction regarding valuation of damages on large and complex losses. Gil will report to Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, SRD.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Gil to our team,” said Sean Forgie. “As we launch our new Appraisal Group, Gil’s technical knowledge will be indispensable in delivering industry-leading dispute resolution services for our clients. This addition reinforces ClaimsPro’s commitment to providing clients with the most comprehensive claims adjusting services across Canada.”

The Specialty Risk Division (SRD) is ClaimsPro’s national team of commercial loss professionals. The division is comprised of Senior General Adjusters and Executive General Adjusters—highly experienced individuals who possess professional backgrounds in law, engineering, and insurance. The SRD handles a portfolio of commercial losses from coast-to-coast and internationally, coordinating teams of professionals and overseeing all aspects of the claim until its resolution. The new Appraisal Group will support this work by delivering exceptional appraisal and valuation consultations.

Gil will operate out of ClaimsPro’s Toronto branch. He can be reached directly by phone at 365-324-6938 or by email at Gil.Johnstone@scm.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Sean Forgie

Senior Vice President

Specialty Risk Division

T: 905-740-1130

E: Sean.Forgie@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.