ClaimsPro Appoints Jeff Stinson Director, Business Development, Municipal Risk

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 18, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Stinson as Director, Business Development, Municipal Risk. Jeff presently works as a Branch Manager for ClaimsPro’s Peterborough location and will continue in this capacity as he takes on this additional role. He will work closely with ClaimsPro’s Business Development team to identify new business opportunities, uphold, and enhance existing municipal client relationships, and ensure delivery of the specialized services required by municipal and local public entities.

With more than 23 years of experience, Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge to this position. Having been with ClaimsPro since 2018, Jeff is recognized as a subject matter expert in the area of municipal risk and liability and is often requested to provide specialized training and interpretation of the Ontario Minimum Maintenance Standards, Municipal Act, and Occupier’s Liability. He is a graduate of the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Arts and holds the FCIP industry designation. Jeff is also an active member of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association and Insurance Institute of Ontario.

“ClaimsPro prides itself on offering a unique and tailored claims handling solutions for municipal and government entity clients,” begins Wendy Scott, ClaimsPro’s Senior Vice President, National Business Development, Corporate Solutions. “We understand the unique service requirements associated with municipal risk and liability, as well as delivering exceptional customer service to local constituents. Jeff Stinson understands these obligations, and we are pleased to have him as a dedicated resource in this specialized capacity.”

ClaimsPro has incomparable expertise in the claims adjusting industry for handling municipal claims, combined with significant technical knowledge to interpret specialized policy wordings and various legislation associated with municipal risk. The company offers specialized municipal risk and public sector claims management solutions combined with local expertise and technology solutions ensure efficient and consistent handling, while delivering exemplary customer service.

Jeff Stinson will continue to work from ClaimsPro’s branch in Peterborough.

