ClaimsPro Appoints Nadine Dionne as Manager, Adjuster Training and Development

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 18, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Nadine Dionne as Manager, Adjuster Training and Development.

Nadine is an experienced insurance professional with more than 15 years in the industry. Prior to joining ClaimsPro, she worked in progressive roles for national and international insurers, including her most recent position as Manager, Career Fast Track, overseeing a training program for 23 junior Adjusters across Canada. Nadine is a licensed Adjuster in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia with a wide range of claims expertise. She holds her CIP and CAIB designations and is currently enrolled in the FCIP program with the Insurance Institute of Canada.

In her new role, Nadine will be responsible for developing and implementing ClaimsPro’s National Adjuster Development Program, a foundational learning series specifically designed for early-career Adjusters to develop key experience and technical skills required to handle claim files accurately and efficiently, including customer service, systems and processes, and industry best practices.

Nadine will work closely with ClaimsPro’s technical leaders and experts in the development of course and training materials, while also collaborating with ClaimsPro’s internal training department to integrate this new program into the existing professional development infrastructure. She will also engage with internal talent acquisition teams and other departments to identify further opportunities in supporting employee career development and growth.

ClaimsPro’s National Adjuster Development Program will help guide, coach, and mentor new Adjusters, including those still completing their studies. As such, Nadine will also be responsible for engaging with post-secondary students to drive awareness of the program and encourage further uptake. Over time, this program will contribute to the broader Adjusting community and help to advance and elevate insurance professionals across Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nadine to ClaimsPro,” says Paul Gilbody, President. “Her extensive insurance experience will be invaluable in the development of our new training program. This appointment exemplifies ClaimsPro’s commitment to professional development, fostering the most skilled and competitive Adjusting team for the benefit of our clients and the industry as a whole.”

Nadine is based in the Toronto region.

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.