ClaimsPro Appoints Shawn Roy as Branch Manager of Northeastern Ontario

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 17, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Shawn Roy as Branch Manager of Northeastern Ontario, overseeing the Kapuskasing, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, North Bay, and Sudbury offices.

Shawn began his adjusting career 10 years ago in ClaimsPro’s Timmins office, handling all claims along the James Bay coast. In 2018, he relocated to Ottawa while continuing to grow his adjusting expertise, later becoming Assistant Manager for the Ottawa office. Shawn is now a member of ClaimsPro’s SRD team, specializing in large commercial, environmental, and farming losses. He is also part of the Provincial Disaster Assessment Team (PDAT) for Ontario and has worked on multiple CAT events across the country. He holds his Certified Insurance Professional (CIP) and Certified Fire & Explosion Investigator (CFEI) designations.

This appointment reaffirms ClaimsPro’s commitment to providing clients with the most comprehensive claims adjusting services across Canada, as well as nurturing talent and promoting from within. Shawn will work closely with Christian Gallant, Branch Manager of Northwestern Ontario, to identify opportunities that could benefit and strengthen ClaimsPro’s service across Ontario.

“Shawn’s breadth of expertise and familiarity with Northern Ontario will provide our teams with confident leadership to ensure their ongoing success,” says Paul Gilbody, President. “ClaimsPro’s breadth and depth of resources and available Adjusters covering all of Northern Ontario, including claims in fly-in communities, ensures clients are well supported in these remote regions. We are proud to continue bolstering our service and ensuring timely response across the region.”

Shawn will continue to report to Shelley Glover, Vice President, East and North Ontario. He can be reached at shawn.roy@scm.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Gilbody

President

ClaimsPro

T: 905.564.0654

E: paul.gilbody@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.