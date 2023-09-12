ClaimsPro Enhances its Business Development Team with Two New Appointments

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Monica Simone as Director of Business Development, and Samantha Sampson as Director of Business Development and Marketing.

As part of the National Business Development team, Monica and Samantha will be responsible for fostering and managing key client relationships while supporting the procurement of new business using ClaimsPro’s broad range of claims adjusting services. Samantha will also support brand management and marketing strategies, a continuation of her previous role as ClaimsPro’s Marketing Director.

Monica is an accomplished insurance professional with over 20 years of experience. Her expertise in cultivating robust client relationships with stakeholders, coupled with her extensive background in claims analytics, has given her a unique understanding of the Risk and Insurance industries. Before joining ClaimsPro, Monica served as Senior Claims Analyst and Risk & Claims Administrator for international real estate companies, and she is currently working towards a CIP designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

Samantha is a highly motivated business professional with a strong background in digital marketing, strategic planning, and project management. Samantha first joined ClaimsPro in 2017 as Marketing Manager, and later Marketing Director, supporting the development of brand awareness and client engagement through targeted marketing campaigns. In her new hybrid role as Director of Business Development and Marketing, Samantha will focus on cultivating client relationships with a continued emphasis on brand management and achieving strategic business growth targets.

Based in Toronto, Monica and Samantha will report into Wendy Scott, Senior Vice President, National Business Development and Corporate Solutions.

“We are delighted to have these two exceptional individuals on our national business development team,” says Wendy Scott. “Monica’s fresh perspective and Samantha’s extensive knowledge of ClaimsPro will both be tremendous assets in supporting our continued growth and delivering the best possible experience for our clients.”

Monica can be reached at monica.simone@scm.ca, and Samantha can be reached at samantha.sampson@scm.ca.

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.