ClaimsPro President Lorri Frederick Announces Retirement

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, an SCM company and Canada’s leading provider of independent adjusting services, today announced that after a distinguished career of over 30 years in the insurance industry, Lorri Frederick will retire from her role as President of ClaimsPro North America at the end of this year.

During her 10 years with ClaimsPro, Lorri has been instrumental in the organization’s continued industry leadership through delivering service excellence to clients, large and small. Her strong work ethic and her tireless efforts at building relationships with both clients and fellow employees has helped to grow ClaimsPro into what it is today.

“I want to thank Lorri for everything that she has done for our organization,” said Bob Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SCM Insurance Services. “We will all miss her passion, commitment and professionalism.”

Lorri will move into an Executive Advisory role while Paul Gilbody will be appointed as President, ClaimsPro North America, effective January 1, 2024. Over the coming weeks Paul will work closely with Lorri to ensure a smooth transition for both clients and employees. ClaimsPro’s vision and mission will continue to propel it forward.

Paul joined ClaimsPro in April 2023 as Senior Vice President, bringing with him a demonstrated history of leadership, operational transformation, and business relationship management. He is an experienced leader with a proven track record in the financial services industry, overseeing personal, commercial, and specialty claims divisions in Canada.

“It has been an honour leading the ClaimsPro team and supporting our clients across the country,” says Lorri Frederick, President, ClaimsPro. “Paul is an experienced leader, and I am confident he will continue to bring proactive solutions for claims management and excellence in the customer experience on behalf of our clients.”

For more information, please contact:

Bob Fitzgerald

CEO

SCM Insurance Services

T: 416‐777‐4470

E: bob.fitzgerald@scm.ca Lorri Frederick

President

ClaimsPro

T: 905 308 6292

E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.

About SCM Insurance Services

SCM Insurance Services has been servicing the insurance and risk management community for more than 35 years with over 200 locations and 2,900 employees. As a privately-owned provider of claims adjusting, third-party adjusting (TPA), risk management, investigative, surveillance, risk mitigation, and forensic engineering services, SCM has distinguished itself through innovative technology, expert staff, and solid customer service. The SCM Insurance Services Group of Companies includes: ClaimsPro, International Programs Group (IPG), Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation, Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences, and ParioQuantify. Visit www.scm.ca to learn more.