ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division Appoints Zuhaib Saif as Vice President, Central Canada

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Zuhaib Saif as Vice President of the Specialty Risk Division’s (SRD) Complex Commercial Industrial (CCI) unit for Central Canada.

Zuhaib is an Executive General Adjuster with over 16 years of international experience in claims adjusting, management, and senior-level operations. Before joining ClaimsPro, Zuhaib worked as an Executive General Adjuster for an international loss adjusting firm in Toronto, serving as an active contributor to business development and growth while simultaneously handling a variety of commercial property, business interruption, cyber and liability losses. He is a Chartered Loss Adjuster (ACILA), previously qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) and holds B.Sc. (Hons) in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK. Zuhaib’s background includes experience running a loss adjusting firm in Pakistan, providing senior-level loss adjusting support in Middle Eastern markets, and conducting insurance sales in the UK.

By leveraging his exceptional insurance background and adjusting talent, Zuhaib will provide operational leadership and oversight for the CCI group of adjusters in Central Canada. Zuhaib’s predecessor, Stephen Agnew, will remain actively involved with ClaimsPro’s Special Risk Division, working closely with Zuhaib as he settles into the role. He will report to Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, SRD.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Zuhaib to the team,” said Sean Forgie. “Zuhaib’s industry background is very impressive, and we are confident that our clients in Central Canada will benefit from his technical expertise and industry knowledge.”

Zuhaib will focus on delivering formal presentations to clients and assisting with the development of client service level agreements and other operational tools to ensure SRD continues to provide best-in-class services to clients. He will work collaboratively with the SRD executive team to foster organic growth through mentorship, recruitment, and employee development.

CCI is ClaimsPro’s national team of commercial and industrial loss professionals. The division is comprised of Senior General Adjusters and Executive General Adjusters—highly experienced individuals who possess professional backgrounds in law, engineering, and insurance. CCI handles a diverse portfolio of complex, commercial and industrial losses across Canada and internationally, coordinating teams of professionals and overseeing all aspects of claims through to final resolution.

Zuhaib will operate out of ClaimsPro’s Toronto branch. He can be reached directly by phone at 365-355-7919 or by email at zuhaib.saif@scm.ca.

For more details, please contact:

Sean Forgie

Senior Vice President

Specialty Risk Division

T: 905-740-1130

E: sean.forgie@scm.ca Lorri Frederick

President

ClaimsPro/IndemniPro

T: 905-564-0654

E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients independent claims adjusting solutions with local expertise backed by the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.