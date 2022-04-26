Climate first for restoration company

April 26, 2022 by Hudson Restoration Inc.
TORONTO, ON, APRIL 26 2022/insPRESS/ – A Canadian restoration company has stepped up after the latest devastating IPCC climate report, to be the first in its sector with a net-zero carbon footprint. Hudson Restoration recognized that change must happen if we want our children and grandchildren to enjoy a world not plagued by extreme weather events and inhabitable conditions. The company launched its #restoringgreen initiative, putting the climate at the forefront of every decision it makes. This was driven by the fact that Canada’s building sector produces the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide as 20 million vehicles every year. That accounts for about 17% of Canada’s emissions – and worryingly, that number is rising.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned this week it is “now or never” to ward off the worst ravages of the climate emergency.
Steve Hudson, President of Hudson Restoration Inc, agrees: “It isn’t enough to run a business well, take care of your clients and turn a profit. “There is a bigger picture here that all of us need to be aware of, and you become aware by asking yourself one question: Are the effects of our business helping or hindering the fight against climate change?
“Hudson Restoration is helping.”
Some examples of how the company is achieving net-zero results are:
Mr Hudson adds: “We’re hopeful this is just the beginning of a trend that could start to make a real positive change within the building sector in Canada.”
Hudson Restoration Inc. has established itself as the go-to eco-friendly restoration contractor in Ontario, with aspirations to spread their unparalleled customer service across the country soon. Having humble beginnings as a boutique family-run restoration company in Burlington, ON, they now have five locations across the GTA and Muskoka region with an eye for expansion. They’ve handled many unique and challenging projects across their coverage area with a white glove approach leaving the clients and adjusters alike feeling a sense of calm and sureness that can be hard to come by at times in this industry.
Visit the Aclymate partnership site https://climateleaders.aclymate.com/company/yUFhEyJQwMV7SjFjO0Ac to see the specific projects that Hudson Restoration is backing in order to completely offset their carbon footprint.
