Colin Robertson – Ecclesiastical’s new Chief Underwriting Officer

TORONTO, ON, MAY 11, 2021/insPRESS/ – We are delighted to announce that following a comprehensive recruitment process, Colin Robertson has been appointed Chief Underwriting Officer & Vice President, Risk Control, effective Monday May 3rd. Reporting to David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical, Colin will provide national underwriting leadership and direction that will underpin our profitable growth strategy and help to position us for the future.

Colin joined Ecclesiastical Canada in 2008 from our UK office, as Regional Manager, Central Region and Risk Control Manager for Canada, and has held progressively senior positions, including ‘acting CUO’ which he has held, in addition to his other duties, for the last twelve months. Colin has over 35 years of experience in the Property and Casualty industry including 20 years with Ecclesiastical and has an in-depth understanding of our market segments.

“Colin’s breadth of expertise and knowledge of the industry, our products and services make him the ideal candidate for this role,” said David Huebel. “Keeping our underwriting and risk control functions closely aligned makes sense for our business, as we continue to offer a truly integrated approach to our customers and brokers.”

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures and history; and to supporting initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

